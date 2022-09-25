Time and again we have seen Tiger Shroff reacting and accepting the box office failure of Heropatni 2, Co-starring Tara Sutaria, the film was helmed by Ahmed Khan and had turned out to be a box office disaster.

After opening up on the same to Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, the actor has now joked about the same to fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Tiger Shroff conducted AMA on Instagram where he ended up opening up about Heropanti’s box office failure. When a fan asked Tiger, “Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (how did you feel after doing Heropanti 2), the Ganapath actor, “Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aya… release k bad l lag gaye (it was a lot of fun before the film’s release, but not after the release).”

Earlier, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, when Karan Johar had asked him about the film’s debacle, Tiger Shroff was heard saying, “I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I’m just a very extreme person, I wouldn’t say I sacrificed a lot because I like what I do, and I don’t have a social life and too many friends…”

Adding to the same, Karan Johar also revealed that Tiger Shroff “did a lot of failure eating.” Further talking about proving a point with a box office number, the actor had added, “I’m even hungrier right now. I’m not the type to get adulation–like great work, look at how well he has done. For me, my validation is the box office. I live for those whistles and all when I land, and I am about to save the day.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has an interesting line up of films. Karan Johar recently announced Screw Dheela with Tiger and he also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty.

Must Read: Bollywood Vs South (And Other Languages) At The Box Office! A Drastic Decline For Hindi Films? Vivek Agnihotri Says “Hope B’wood Is Taking Notes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram