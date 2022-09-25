A couple of days back, Neha Kakkar dropped a new song ‘O Sajna’. The new single that features the Kala Chashmah singer along with choreographer and Yuzvendra Singh Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma and TV actor Priyank Sharma is a redux version of Falguni Pathak’s classic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chankayi.’ Soon after the song made its way to the web, it received criticism from the Garba queen herself.

Falguni in her latest interviews slammed the singer for remaking her song. Apart from her, even netizens are criticizing the song left right and centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now finally Neha Kakkar has addressed the criticism by Falguni Pathak and fans on her song ‘O Sajna’. Taking to her Instagram, O Saki Saki singer shared a post and captioned it, “What I feel.” She penned a note saying, “Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too in such a young age. This kind of Fame, Love, Countless Super Hit Songs, Super Duper Hit TV Shows, World Tours, Fans from Little Kids to 80-90 years old people and What Not!! You know why I got all this because of my Talent, Hardwork, Passion and Positivity. So.. Today I just wanna Thank God and Each one of You for giving me what I have today. Thank you!! I am the Most Blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of Happiness.”

The Dilbar singer later shared the post on her Insta stories followed by two more note. She further wrote, “And for those who’re sooo/ Unhappy seeing me / happy and successfull. / I feel sorry for them. Bechaare.. / Plz keep commenting. / I won’t even delete them. / Coz I know and Everybody knows What / NEHA KAKKAR Is!!”

“If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy,” Neha Kakkar concluded saying.

Earlier bashing Neha for the remake of her song, Falguni Pathak had told Delhi Times, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. The first reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

Well, what are your thoughts on Neha Kakkar remaking Falguni Pathak’s ‘Maine Payal Hai Chankai’?

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Keeps Her Hubby Rohanpreet Singh’s Photo On Her Table During Shoots, Reveals Himesh Reshammiya & We Think It’s Too Filmy Yet Adorable

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram