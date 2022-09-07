Popular singing reality show Indian Idol is returning with its brand new season along with the judges’ trio, including Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, and their host, Aditya Narayan. During a virtual press conference, the judges pulled legs of each other and revealed a few unknown pieces of information about them. Interested to know? Scroll below to read.

At the virtual press conference, host Aditya Narayan and the judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar were present and got into some really interesting conversations. Before they could come back on the screens with the show, they all came together for a candid conversation.

As per the report in ETimes, during the conversation, Himesh Reshammiya can be heard asking Neha Kakkar about her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Pulling her leg, he asked, “I am very excited about this season but I want to know from Neha Kakkar where is Rohu’s photo (husband Rohanpreet) which you would always have on your table while shooting for Indian Idol. Today, we are attending the virtual event press conference and I can’t find the photo, where is the photo gone?”

To this, Neha Kakkar immediately quipped and said, “There is no need for a photo, I am shooting from home today, so he is with me in the other room.”

Further in the fun banter, when Aditya asked who among the three judges in Indian Idol is the most difficult to please. And on that, Neha Kakkar replied, “I am very difficult to please, Main itni difficult to please hoon ke mujhe panipuri khila do I will take you ahead in the show.”

Indian Idol season 3 is all set to air on television. Are you excited to watch it? Let us know!

