It was in June this year that Justin Bieber revealed to the world that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and postponed his World Tour amid the same. Now, onto the new developments, Justin has once again canceled his ‘Justice World Tour’ for the time being and will now not be performing in India as well. He performed for six live shows in Europe and Brazil and finally ‘exhaustion took over’ and can’t perform anymore as advised by the doctors and now netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Justin is super popular on social media with over 256 million followers on Instagram. The singer often shares a sneak peak of his personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site and made his big announcement earlier today. The post has over 1 million likes and over 49K comments.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber wrote, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and my team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

Justin Bieber continued and wrote, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

As soon as he made the big announcement, fans started reacting to this and while one section of social media poured in so much love, the other slammed his team for not giving any update about his health.

A user on Instagram commented, “Is this for all across Europe? Are we getting rescheduled shows or are they completely cancelled and we’re getting refunds? None of us have had emails and no one’s answering our questions” Another user commented, “I hope you get better, praying for.But cancelling the show one day before is not the way from doing. I travel from Peru just to see you, i think that your team at least should say something days before bc beliebers were asking about that. Best wishes for u ❤️” A third user commented, “give up on your carreer at this point. you disrespected thousands of fans that have been waiting for you in the streets, spending time in the cold, all for you. months waiting just to see this when the show was supposed to be next week. enough is enough.”

What are your thoughts on netizens slamming Justin Bieber and team for cancelling the shows at the last moment? Tell us in the space below

Must Read: “Harry Styles Spitting On Chris Pine Is A Ridiculous Story,” Latter’s Rep Slams Speculations Around Don’t Worry Darling Co-Stars

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram