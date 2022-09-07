Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, has chopped off his locks for a good cause. Currently, the actor is busy prepping for the release of his DC superhero movie sequel. Unfortunately, after already being delayed several times, the Lost Kingdom’s release has been pushed back once again. Now, the movie will be released in December 2023.

Despite that bad news, DC fans received good news after Momoa teased the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman. The actor posted a photo with Ben after the Warner Bros lot, which rolled in the speculations. Soon, it was confirmed that Affleck will reprise his Dark Knight role in Aquaman 2.

While talking about Jason Momoa, the actor took to his social media to surprise his fans by shaving his signature long locks over the weekend. He debuted a bold buzz cut and in the caption he wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j.”

Jason Momoa also urged his fans to ditch plastic water bottles in favour of canteens or aluminium alternatives. Several people commented and liked the video shared by the Aquaman star. This also includes a few celebrities like Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Marisa Tomei, Canadian actor Aleks Paunovic, Dave Bautista, and more.

Several fans also reacted in the comment section. Many appreciated the actor for his action toward a good cause. But others were a bit sad to see his iconic gold locks go. However, most thought that he would still look as “hot” as he does even without his hair.

“Hair grows back and it’s for a great cause! I’m sure it will look amazing,” one user said.

“I never thought I’d see the day. Somehow he’s still smoking hot – the man’s got a gift,” another user wrote.

“So Jason Momoa already cut his hair like entirely and broke a little bit of me,” said one fan.

“hearts are breakin all over the world tonight!!” joked another.

It is a great initiative by Jason Momoa to spread awareness about plastic use, even if that means that he had to sacrifice his hair.

