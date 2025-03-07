Himesh Reshammiya was the talk of the town around the release of Badass Ravi Kumar. When it arrived in theatres, it grabbed attention for several reasons. The film was one of its kind and a breeze of fresh air amid some serious big-screen extravaganzas. It delivered what it promised and wrapped up its box office run as Himesh’s third highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Keith Gomes, the Hindi musical action entertainer was released theatrically on February 7. It received mixed reviews from critics, but most agreed that the film stays true to its promise of entertaining the audience. Among its targeted audience, the film received mostly favorable word-of-mouth, with many hailing the vintage music of Himesh that was missing from Bollywood. Many described it as a mad fun ride.

Badass Ravi Kumar closes its box office run!

Right from the trailer release, Badass Ravi Kumar generated good hype around itself, which remained intact due to a couple of chartbuster songs. As a result, it opened on a good note by earning 3.52 crores. After a good start, it managed to wrap up its opening week on a healthy note by raking in 13.46 crores.

After covering some distance, Badass Ravi Kumar slowed down and eventually closed its run at 13.78 crore net at the Indian box office. With this sum, it ended its run as Himesh Reshammiya’s third highest-grossing film.

Take a look at the top grossers of Himesh Reshammiya (as a lead):

The Expose – 18 crores Teraa Surroor – 14.15 crores Badass Ravi Kumar – 13.78 crores Aap Ka Surroor – 12.43 crores Karzzzz – 10.33 crores

Closing of the worldwide run

In India, the Himesh Reshammiya starrer earned 16.26 crore gross. Overseas, it earned only 1 crore gross. Combining both, the film wrapped up its worldwide box office run at 17.26 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Badass Ravi Kumar:

India net- 13.78 crores

India gross- 16.26 crores

Overseas gross- 1 crore

Worldwide gross- 17.26 crores

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

