Star Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Rajesh Sharma, Sunny Leone, Simona J

Director: Keith Gomes

What’s Good: Stays true to its theme of ‘Logic Is Optional’, focuses on the sheer entertainment quotient and some massy dialogues, Himesh Reshammiya’s performance oozes out oodles of swag, Prabhu Deva shines too

What’s Bad: Except for Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva, the rest of the star cast is underutilized.

Loo Break: You can take on during the prolonged song and dance sequence featuring Himesh Reshammiya and Sunny Leone in the second half. Won’t miss out on something very useful.

Watch or Not?: A fan of those mass entertainment flicks that do not promise any logic but truckloads of entertaining moments and laughter? Then this one should do the trick.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Himesh Reshammiya’s action-comedy Badass Ravi Kumar flashes out the ‘Logic Is Optional’ disclaimer right at the film’s beginning. Coupled with the promise of giving us the dialoguebaazi and over-the-top entertainment of the 80s, it manages to stay true to this promise, keeping us entertained and amused with the bizarre chain of events and Himesh’s ‘badass’ and quirky aura.

The plot revolves around Ravi Kumar, a fiery and no-nonsense cop who doesn’t abide by the rules regarding catching the baddies. He identifies himself as a true patriot and doesn’t hesitate to break into some high-octane dialogues to intimidate his enemies. He soon has to embark on a dangerous mission wherein he locks horns with a dreaded and psychotic gangster, Carlos (Prabhu Deva). Carlos and his cronies are behind a reel that contains high-security elements for the country. On his quest to protect this from falling to Carlos’s hands, Ravi comes face to face with some revelations about his past.

Badass Ravikumar Movie Review: Script Analysis

One of the main highlights of Badass Ravi Kumar is that the movie doesn’t take itself too seriously while still retaining the entertainment quotient and being unintentionally funny. The dialogues by Bunty Rathore are mass personified and flesh out the swag of Ravi’s character. ‘Jo Ravi Kumar Se Ulajhta Hain, Uske Photo Pe Haar Chadh Jaata Hain,’ there are many such over the top dialogues that stay true to the free-spirited theme of the film.

However, the second half laboriously adds to the film’s pace due to some prolonged song and dance sequences. Himesh Reshammiya‘s camouflaging on the ground to steal a necklace from an exhibition makes it difficult to abide by the movie’s ‘Logic Is Optional’ policy. Another song sequence during the climax looks misplaced, but again, that’s how things work in Ravi Kumar’s world. Barring Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva, the supporting star cast is heavily underutilized.

Badass Ravikumar Movie Review: Star Performance

Himesh Reshammiya’s performance is a fine blend of mass, swag, and undeterred entertainment. The actor-singer’s larger-than-life act is one of the main guiding anchors for this one. There’s never a dull moment with Prabhu Deva on the screen. The psychotic villain act is entertaining and larger than life. However, the movie underutilizes a talented star cast like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Kirti Kulhari, and Rajesh Sharma. Simona J, who plays Himesh’s love interest, struggles to emote and appears to be the weakest link despite her charming looks.

Badass Ravikumar Movie Review: Direction, Music

Despite the VFX and action sequences not being too nuanced, the film does its job of providing us with that 80s masala experience. The background score appears to be catchy. However, except for ‘Tere Pyaar Mein,’ none of the other songs create a very strong impact.

Badass Ravikumar Movie Review: The Last Word

The Himesh Reshammiya starrer is a movie that unabashedly owns up to providing content that requires logic to be kept at bay. It owns up to its flaws and focuses on serving pure entertainment to the masses. That is also what will eventually strike a chord with the public.

Badass Ravikumar Trailer

Badass Ravi Kumar released on 07th February, 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Badass Ravi Kumar.

