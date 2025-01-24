That Nayanthara is often hailed as the ‘Lady Superstar’ of South cinema due to her glorious work in the industry is known to all. But did you know that her personal life has also repeatedly made quite a lot of noise? She might be happily married to director Vignesh Shivan today, but there was a time when her relationship with choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva was surrounded by several controversies. This was mainly because he was already married to his then-first wife Latha, during that time. Not only this, but the affair with the actress became one of the main reasons for his marriage ending with Latha.

Talking about the same, Prabhu Deva had tied the knot with Latha in 1995, and the former couple had three children namely Vishal Deva, Raghavendra Deva, and Adith Deva. However, they had lost their first son tragically to cancer. But all hell broke loose when the rumors of the Wanted director’s affair with Nayanthara started doing the rounds in 2009. However, this was initially not taken seriously and was considered to be a publicity stunt for their 2009 film Villu.

However, in September 2010, Prabhu Deva made a bold statement wherein he not only confessed to dating Nayanthara for the past 2 years but also expressed his wish to marry her. The choreographer also revealed to his first wife, Latha, that he wished to end their marriage. This led to her going to great lengths to prevent her marriage with the Rowdy Rathore director from falling apart. She filed a petition in the court to refrain from her husband’s live-in relationship with the Jawan actress. Latha also threatened a hunger strike if her husband tied the knot with Nayanthara. Many women’s organizations came out in support of her, and the Lady Superstar’s posters were burnt, and she was hailed as a ‘house breaker.’

However, it was in July 2010 that the court granted the divorce of Prabhu Deva and Latha. But the Dabangg 3 director’s relationship with Nayanthara also did not last long. The Iraivan actress soon parted ways with him, and it was said that she was not happy with being called the main reason behind his marriage to Latha ending. There were also speculations that she was unhappy with Prabhu Deva delaying their marriage despite his divorce from Latha. However, today, Nayanthara is happy in her marriage with Vignesh Shivan. While, Prabhu Deva tied the knot with a Mumbai-based physiotherapist Himani in 2020, and the couple welcomed a girl in 2023.

