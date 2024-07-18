Known for her strong film performances, Nayanthara has attracted significant limelight for her love life has as well. Here are her three notable relationships that made headlines.

Nayanthara and Simbu

Nayanthara’s relationship with Tamil actor Simbu was one of the first to attract public attention. They started dating early in her career but the relationship lasted only a few months. The couple made headlines when intimate photos of them surfaced online showing them sharing a deep kiss. This incident was believed to be a significant factor regarding their breakup. Following their split, Nayanthara publicly stated that she would never work with Simbu in any film again.

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva

The actress’s relationship with choreographer-turned-director Prabhu Deva was highly controversial. The two reportedly fell in love while working together on the film Villu. By June 2009 rumors about their impending marriage began to circulate although neither confirmed nor denied these claims at the time. In September 2010 Prabhu Deva openly confessed his love for Nayanthara while he was still married to his wife Latha. He revealed plans to marry Nayanthara calling it a personal decision he preferred to keep private.

Nayanthara’s commitment to Prabhu Deva was evident when she tattooed his name on her wrist. However Prabhu Deva’s marriage became a major hurdle. Latha refused to grant a divorce and filed a petition in the Family Court accusing Prabhu Deva of neglecting his family. The controversy reached its peak when Prabhu Deva and Latha finally agreed to a divorce but by then Nayanthara had quit films temporarily. The relationship ended in 2011 with reports suggesting that Prabhu Deva’s reluctance to commit to marriage was a key reason for their breakup.

In a 2012 interview with the Times of India Nayanthara described the breakup as a deeply personal and painful experience. She also talked about the importance of moving on and living her life despite the heartache.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara’s most recent relationship is with director Vignesh Shivan. The couple first met on the sets of the 2015 Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Their professional collaboration soon blossomed into a strong personal bond and they were often seen together openly expressing their affection for each other.

In 2022 Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a private ceremony. Their relationship continues to attract media attention especially after the birth of their twin children. Unlike her previous relationships Nayanthara’s marriage to Vignesh Shivan appears stable and supportive, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

