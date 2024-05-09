Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, joins the ensemble cast of ‘Thug Life’. A recent promotional material released by director Mani Ratnam‘s team offers a glimpse into Simbu’s character. Currently filming alongside Kamal Haasan in New Delhi, Simbu is scheduled to conclude shooting by May 12. With meticulous planning, we will wrap up production this year.

Raaj Kamal Films International’s official X page (formerly known as Twitter), posted a poster and a YouTube link to the promotional video:

YouTube link:

In the promotional footage, Simbu showcases adept driving skills, navigating a car at considerable speed before transitioning to a dramatic moment where he aims a firearm directly at the camera. Recent speculation indicates that Simbu has stepped into the role initially slated for Dulquer Salmaan in the film’s ensemble. Allegedly, Dulquer withdrew from the project due to prolonged delays, although an official announcement confirming this change is still pending. The initial promo was unveiled to audiences in November 2023.

Promo from 2023:

‘Thug Life’ delves into the realm of thuggees, notorious for their prowess in robbery and violence across India. Under the directorial helm of Mani Ratnam, the narrative is intricately woven by Kamal Haasan. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring stalwarts such as Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Pankaj Tripathi, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vaiyapuri. A collaborative effort between Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, The music compositions for “Thug Life” are crafted by AR Rahman, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi K Chandran handles cinematography.

