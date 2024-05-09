Actress Sai Pallavi turns 32 today. The South Indian beauty won hearts with her 2015 film ‘Premam’. The Malayalam romantic film also stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Since then, Sai has been a part of some fantastic movies like Kali, Maari 2, Love Story, Gargi, and several others.

After winning hearts in the South Indian film industry, Sai Pallavi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana‘. The birthday girl will play Goddess Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who will portray Lord Rama. Fans can’t wait to see Sai cast a spell with her remarkable acting on the big screen with Tiwari’s magnum opus.

There are many reasons why fans love Sai Pallavi; with her acting and dancing skills being the top reasons. But people also love her for being vocal about important issues. In the past, Sai Pallavi talked about going makeup-free on screen and not abiding by unrealistic beauty standards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

Sai Pallavi on No Makeup in Movies

In an interview earlier, the Premam star was asked about not wearing makeup for her films. Sai Pallavi told Times of India, “I was one of those teenagers who felt horrible about having acne. I used to cover my face with a dupatta when I was in Georgia. It took Premam and Alphonse for me to realise that people love you for your character and the confidence with which you portray it. Even on the day of the release, I held my mother’s hand and said that I hope people don’t write me off. We’ve always had actors with flawless skin on screen all these days, and when you suddenly see somebody who is looking real, it becomes different.”

The Ramayana actress added, “This gave me the confidence to encourage people who had complex issues. People have different perceptions about beauty. They think it is all about having flawless skin, great hair etc. Then, there is fair skin vs dark skin debate. Beauty is all about how confident you are in your own skin. Be it Vijay sir, Balaji Mohan sir, Selva sir or the directors I have worked with in Tollywood – I am happy to be working with directors who are cool about me being myself. In fact, all the directors don’t want me to wear makeup, too. I am happy if girls feel proud about themselves, their natural body image and consider me an inspiration. And yes, I’m not going to use makeup in the future, too.”

Meanwhile, Ramayana reportedly stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, along with Lara Dutta and Arun Govil. The film is expected to release in 2025, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Exciting Update: Rishab Shetty Teases A Cinematic Spectacle With Technical Brilliance & Physical Transformation!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News