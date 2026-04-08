The buzz around Ramayana is getting stronger day by day, and director Nitesh Tiwari has now shared some key details about Yash’s Ravana. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, the film is already one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema.

As the first part gears up for its Diwali 2026 release, Tiwari has shared fresh details about Ravana’s role.

Ravana Will Be More Than Just A Negative Character

As per Nitesh Tiwari, Ravana is not being portrayed in a one-dimensional manner. Instead of showcasing him only from the bad side, the movie will bring out Ravana’s complete personality. According to him, Ravana was not just a strong person but also very clever and talented. In fact, he was a great scholar, an excellent musician, a powerful ruler, and a devotee of Lord Shiva.

In a chat with Collider, he said, “He had so many aspects to his life. He was a great warrior, an accomplished musician, a scholar, a benevolent king, a great Shiva devotee. So there was so much more to him than just being one black character.” (via: Times of India)

The story will also carry an important message. It will show how even a person with many strengths can fall if ego and revenge take over. This idea will be an important part of Ravana’s journey in the film.

Ramayana: A Grand Film With Huge Expectations

Ramayana is being made on a very large scale, with a focus on both emotions and visuals. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The film will be released in two parts. The first part will arrive on Diwali 2026, and the second part will release on Diwali 2027. The full story is expected to be quite long, spread across both parts.

The teaser has already created a strong discussion online. Many people liked the scale, while some shared mixed reactions. Producer Namit Malhotra said the team is paying close attention to feedback and working hard to improve every detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

With a reported budget of around ₹4000 crore and music by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, Ramayana aims to deliver a big-screen experience.

Ramayana Official Teaser:

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