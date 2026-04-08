The upcoming movie Ek Din from Aamir Khan Productions has been generating a lot of excitement among viewers. The film’s trailer and lyrical soundtrack have already enthralled audiences with their promise of a sensitive and emotional love story.

Konichiwa Song Release

Although the audience has been responding favorably to Ek Din’s songs, the producers have finally released Konichiwa. The characters’ passionate connection and the allure of Japan are both captured in this lovely travel song.

The makers shared the new song, Konichiwa, on their social media and wrote:

“Konichiwa bolte bolte…trip ban gayi memory! #Konichiwa Out Now! Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026 @saipallavi.senthamarai #JunaidKhan”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

Ek Din: Cast, Crew & Release Date

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan feature in Ek Din, which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Sunil Pandey is the film’s director, and Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit are its producers.

Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a long absence, recreating one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative collaborations. Together, they have produced films like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na that audiences will never forget. Fans are excited about the duo’s return to the romantic genre with Ek Din. Audiences are eager to see the charm they replicate on screen, and their reunion has increased curiosity.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1st, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Chand Mera Dil Teaser Review: Ananya Panday & Lakshya Serve Crackling, Intense ‘Gen-Z’ Pyaar That Screams ‘Situationship’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News