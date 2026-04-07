Bollywood is gearing up for an intense love story, and it’s going to strike the right chords with the modern generation. The official teaser of Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil was unveiled a few minutes ago, and it has struck the right chords. Scroll below for our detailed review.

Decoding the Chand Mera Dil teaser

The 1-minute and 32-second-long teaser introduces us to the crazy romantic tale of Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni. They’re crazy, madly, deeply in love, and you’d expect nothing but a happily ever after. But some unexpected twists push them to rock bottom, and what follows is a lot of pain, heartbreak, and emotional turmoil. Now, what exactly happened and whether they find their way back to each other is to be seen.

Chaand Mera Dil Teaser Review

In my honest opinion, music and dialogue play a huge role in a romantic film. And Chand Mera Dil teaser ticks both the boxes for me. It’s raw, impactful, and totally ‘vibey’ for Gen-Z. What truly stood out for me is the crackling chemistry between Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The fresh pairing has struck the right chords, and their intimate moments feel effortless.

The storyline feels tightly woven. In fact, the perfect romantic tale leading to a toxic ending is a highly relatable for almost every Gen-Z couple. Vivek Soni’s direction feels like a love letter filled with romance, heartache, and teary-eyed moments. I have huge expectations from this Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer, which has the potential to emerge as the next romantic blockbuster at the Indian box office. Fingers crossed!

More about Chand Mera Dil

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke Desouza, and directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026. It is backed by Dharma Productions.

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