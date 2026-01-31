Lakshya has slowly built a strong place for himself in Bollywood. After years of preparation, the actor has finally gotten the attention he deserved with Kill in 2024. Backed by Dharma production, the actor has signed his third project, Chand Mera Dil, after the Netflix series The Bastards of Bollywood.

The 29-year-old actor impressed audiences and critics alike with his violent, fierce debut in Kill. His intense performance stood out in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s directorial. It showed that he could carry tough roles with ease and confidence.

After Kill, Lakshya reached an even broader audience with Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix series, The Bastards of Bollywood. The show turned out to be a massive success and made Lakshya a familiar face among a wide audience and OTT viewers. His screen presence, calm acting style, and emotional depth were highly commended. This success opened the doors to bigger and more diverse projects.

Lakshya Moves From Action Thriller To Musical Romance

Now, Lakshya is all set for a complete change of genre. He will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in an intense musical love story titled Chand Mera Dil. This film marks a fresh on-screen pairing and has already created a buzz among fans. The movie promises romance, emotions, and soulful music. With this, Lakshya proves he is not limited to any specific genre and can excel in roles across action, comedy, and romance.

About Chand Mera Dil

Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, Chand Mera Dil is presented by DHarma Productions. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, the film is based on a college romance and explores the lives, love, and emotional journeys of engineering students. For Vivek Soni, this is his first theatrical release after the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 8, 2026.

