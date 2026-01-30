When Priyanka Chopra posts, the conversation shifts—and that’s exactly what happened as the global icon took to Instagram to announce the release date for her much-anticipated film Varanasi. S.S. Rajamouli is the director of the action-adventure fantasy flick.

Varanasi: Release Date

Varanasi will release theatrically on 7 April 2027. With one post about the release date for the movie, Priyanka set social media buzzing, reminding everyone why she remains one of the most powerful cultural forces to move seamlessly between global cinema and Indian storytelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Varanasi: Other Major Cast Members & How Priyanka Chopra’s Presence Lifts The Film

Varanasi stars Priyanka Chopra alongside Mahesh Babu, with Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the ensemble, making it one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent years. The scale of the project became evident when its first asset was unveiled at a massive launch event in Hyderabad, drawing unprecedented attention from fans, trade, and media alike.

As expected, Priyanka’s appearance at the launch instantly broke the internet. Her look from the event dominated timelines, trend lists, and pop-culture conversations—yet again proving that when she shows up, the spotlight follows. It wasn’t just a film announcement; it was a moment.

What makes Varanasi especially compelling is the positioning. This isn’t a shift or a pivot—it’s an expansion. It has to be admired that, while continuing to headline major international projects, Priyanka Chopra Jonas chooses to anchor a large-scale Indian theatrical release, reinforcing her unique standing as a superstar who commands both worlds without hierarchy or compromise.

With Varanasi officially dated, anticipation is already sky-high. The scale, the cast, the director—and Priyanka at the centre of it all—make this one of the most awaited Indian films on the global calendar.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South!

Must Read: VD14 Title Reveal: Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Disclose Its Name On Republic Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News