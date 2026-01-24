Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most talented and dashing stars in Indian cinema right now. With his strong screen presence, brilliant acting, and natural aura, he has amassed a massive nationwide fan following. Every film he is a part of instantly seems to elevate to the next level.

After delivering a string of acclaimed films, Vijay Deverakonda is now gearing up for his next big release, carrying the working title VD14. The film is helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan and is backed by the makers of the hit Pushpa, Mythri Movie Makers. Ever since the film was announced, audiences have been eagerly awaiting updates, with curiosity running high among moviegoers.

VD14 Will Get A New Name On Republic Day

Adding to the excitement, the makers took to social media today to unveil an intriguing poster that has instantly set the internet buzzing. Featuring a striking bird’s-eye view of numerous people walking across a barren landscape, the visual sets a haunting, mysterious tone.

The text on the poster reads, “The LEGEND of the CURSED LAND gets a NAME ON 26.1.26.” This clearly indicates that a massive announcement and title reveal can be expected on Republic Day.

The choice of such a significant date has only heightened anticipation, sparking speculation about a more profound meaning or symbolic connection to the film’s narrative. With the film set in 19th-century British India, excitement around Vijay Deverakonda’s period action drama has reached a fever pitch, making this reveal one of the most eagerly anticipated moments of the year for his fans.

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Duo Set To Return

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who previously starred together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade and won hearts with their chemistry, are set to share screen space once again in this upcoming film. This has only added to the excitement, with audiences eagerly anticipating the beloved duo’s return to the big screen.

