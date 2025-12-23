The title teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, earlier known as VD15, has finally been released. Officially titled Rowdy Janardhana, it is one of Vijay’s boldest and most intense roles yet. Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations and directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film promises a raw, gritty world that feels far removed from conventional commercial cinema. The glimpse was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad, and it didn’t take long for it to grab attention and spark heated conversation online.

Vijay Deverakonda In Dark & Intense Character

The two-minute glimpse of Rowdy Janardhana throws viewers straight into a blood-soaked, unsettling environment where violence, power, and fear seem to rule. Set in the rural backdrop of East Godavari, the visuals instantly raise questions—who is Rowdy Janardhana, and what shaped him into this feared figure? The glimpse doesn’t offer easy answers, but that’s exactly what makes it intriguing. There’s a sense of danger in every frame, leaving audiences disturbed in the best way possible.

Vijay Deverakonda looks completely different in this brutal role. Armed with a machete and carrying a menacing silence, his blood-smeared and chiseled look reflects raw aggression and control. His body language, dialogue delivery, and piercing gaze suggest a character built on rage and survival. It delivers a different kind of high for fans and audiences, who are excited to see Vijay Deverakonda in a new avatar, exploring a fresh zone with a distinct slang.

A Promising Collaboration With Big Expectations

Backed by Dil Raju, the film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The first glimpse of Rowdy Janardhana is elevated by Christo Xavier’s powerful background score, which perfectly matches the film’s dark tone. Anend C. Chandran’s cinematography captures the rural setting with a gritty realism, while Supreme Sundar’s action choreography adds weight and realism to the violence.

Rowdy Janardhana, aka VD15, is set for a worldwide theatrical release in December 2026 and will hit screens in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it one of the most anticipated pan-Indian releases on the horizon.

Rowdy Janardhana Title Glimpse

