Mammootty has finally tasted success this year with Kalamkaval after the film recovered its entire budget at the box office, a few days ago, and now the film is churning out a profit as well. In 17 days, it stands at a total net collection of 35.75 crore in India. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to churn out any more good numbers in the third week.

The most crucial hurdle for Mammootty this year was recovering the production and marketing costs for his films. His last two outings, Bazooka and Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse, did not fare well! But his latest outing has managed to turn into a saving grace for the actor this year.

Kalamkaval Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Sunday, December 21, Kalamkaval managed to earn 47 lakh at the box office. A gradual jump from the previous day, which brought 38 lakh at the box office. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to stay for another week at the box office.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the action thriller at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 26.3 crore

Week 2: 8.35 crore

Day 15: 23 lakh

Day 16: 38 lakh

Day 17: 47 lakh

Total: 35.75 crore

Is Kalamkaval A Hit At The Box Office

Kalamkaval is mounted on a budget of 29 crore, against which the film has managed to register a return of 32% approximately. However, to earn a hit tag at the box office, the film needs to earn a total of 58 crore at the box office – an impossible target to achieve!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

