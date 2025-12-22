Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar scripts a historic comeback at the box office, delivering the biggest third weekend ever recorded in the history of Hindi cinema. In 17 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 579.20 crore. With this massive number, the spy thriller is now the highest-grossing spy thriller of Hindi Cinema, and it has achieved another huge feat.

Ranveer Singh Dethrones Ranbir Kapoor

What makes Ranveer Singh‘s achievement even more remarkable is the scale of competition it has surpassed. The film has left behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, dethroning it as the highest-grossing adult film in the history of Hindi Cinema.

Dhurandhar VS Top 10 Highest Grossing Adult Films

Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of every single adult film of Hindi Cinema. It has dethroned Animal from the top spot. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s violent action film earned 554 crore at the box office.

Animal completed its box office run in late January 2024, and since then, it has been ruling the box office tables as the highest-grossing adult-rated film of Hindi Cinema. Now, Aditya Dhar‘s film has overtaken the throne, and this is more than a successful run. It is a historic comeback that will be remembered as the moment Ranveer Singh didn’t just return, he reclaimed his throne and delivered a chapter that now belongs to cinema history.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing adult films at the box office (India Net Collections).

Dhurandhar: 579.20 crore Animal: 554 crore Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore The Kashmir Files: 252.5 crore The Kerala Story: 238.27 crore Salaar Part 1 Hindi: 152 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Grand Masti: 102.5 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Veere Di Wedding: 83 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

