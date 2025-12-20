After the solid opening week, Dhurandhar became a total beast at the Indian box office and is now on track to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. Amid this, the magnum opus made a smashing entry into the 500 crore club yesterday, on day 15. Apart from being the fastest Bollywood film to achieve the feat, it also marked Ranveer Singh’s debut in the elite 500 crore club. With this, the actor witnessed a hike in the Koimoi Star Ranking and surpassed Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the points table.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh grabs the 5th spot in the Star Ranking!

Ranveer Singh already had 1400 points to his credit, but after Dhurandhar entered the 500 crore club (net collection) at the Indian box office, he gained 100 more points. With the latest increment, Ranveer’s tally now stands at 1500 points. With this, he has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor (1450 points) and Aamir Khan (1500) in the Koimoi Star Ranking to secure the fifth position.

Despite sharing equal points, Ranveer Singh has been placed higher than Aamir Khan because Ranveer has one 500 crore net grosser (Dhurandhar), while Aamir has none. Ranveer is currently placed below Ajay Devgn (1900 points) and will remain in the same place, as Dhurandhar won’t take him ahead of Ajay in the points table.

Here’s the breakdown of Ranveer’s 1500 points:

5 films in the 100 crore club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) = 500 points

club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) = 1 film in the 200 crore club (Simmba) = 200 points

club (Simmba) = 2 films in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points

club (Padmaavat) = 1 film in the 500 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 500 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

