James Cameron’s magnum opus, Avatar: Fire And Ash, arrived in theaters yesterday (December 19). Considering the previous two movies were blockbusters of epic proportions, expectations are incredibly high for the threequel. As far as day 1 is concerned, the film has underperformed big time at the Indian box office, but still, it has managed to register Hollywood’s fourth-biggest opening in the post-COVID era.

Dhurandhar impacts its show count

As expected, Avatar 3 has failed to secure a grand release in India, especially in the Hindi belt. Dhurandhar is doing phenomenal business, and exhibitors were in no mood to replace its shows significantly with Cameron’s biggie. Yes, it has secured a decent to good showcasing, but it’s not as expected. This has clearly impacted the film’s business on the opening day.

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Aside from the show count factor, this time the buzz isn’t huge, as is typically seen for Avatar movies. Still, backed by a strong occupancy in premium formats, Avatar: Fire And Ash managed to pull off a good score of 20.05 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. It equals 24.5 crore gross.

In isolation, Avatar: Fire And Ash’s start looks good, but it’s clearly not up to the mark considering the brand of Avatar. Compared to Avatar: The Way Of Water‘s 41 crores, the film opened with 51.09% less earnings, which is a major decline.

Records Hollywood’s 4th biggest opening post-COVID!

Among post-COVID Hollywood releases in India, Avatar 3 has clocked the fourth-biggest opening by surpassing Deadpool & Wolverine (20 crores). It made its place below Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (27.5 crores).

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 openers in India post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 41 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 27.50 crores Avatar: Fire And Ash – 20.05 crores Deadpool & Wolverine – 20 crores Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.20 crores The Conjuring: Last Rites – 17.33 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 16.5 crores Oppenheimer – 14 crores Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 12.50 crores

Pulls off the biggest start for a Hollywood film in 2025!

Among Hollywood’s releases in 2025, the film has scored the biggest opening. It surpassed The Conjuring: Last Rites (17.33 crores) to grab the top spot. Take a look below:

Avatar: Fire And Ash – 20.05 crores The Conjuring: Last Rites – 17.33 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 16.5 crores Jurassic World Rebirth – 9.25 crores Superman – 7.23 crores

