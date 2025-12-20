Very high hopes were pinned on Akhanda 2 when it was announced, but unfortunately, it ended up being a sorry affair at the worldwide box office. Considering the sequel factor and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s strong pull among the masses, the film was expected to mint big numbers, but it failed to do so. Shockingly, it is aiming to conclude its theatrical run as Balayya’s lowest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

The Akhanda sequel managed to register a good start, but it failed to maintain that momentum afterwards. Since reviews and word of mouth aren’t in favor, the film is struggling at ticket windows. In India, it entered the second week on a low note. It scored an estimated 1.77 crores on the second Friday, day 8. Overall, it has earned an estimated 78.52 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 92.65 crore gross.

Overseas, too, Akhanda 2 is a major failure. After an underwhelming start, it nosedived at ticket windows, and as per the recent update, it has earned only 12 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day worldwide box office collection stands at 104.65 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 78.52 crores

India gross – 92.65 crores

Overseas gross – 12 crores

Worldwide gross – 104.65 crores

To end its run as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s lowest-grosser post-COVID?

Currently, Akhanda 2 is the lowest-grossing film overseas in the post-COVID era. To avoid an embarrassing situation, it must surpass Bhagavanth Kesari (114.84 crores). While the difference between the two films is just 10.19 crores, the Akhanda sequel might struggle to cover it, as big drops are expected on weekdays. To beat Bhagavanth Kesari, it needs to display a significant jump today, on day 9, and tomorrow, on day 10. Let’s see if the film manages to grow well during the second weekend.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Veera Simha Reddy – 130.21 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 125.75 crores Akhanda – 118.72 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 114.84 crores Akhanda 2 – 104.65 crores (8 days)

