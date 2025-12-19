Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 has ended its first week, and the performance has been underwhelming so far. Released amid high expectations, the film began its journey on a promising note but experienced a significant decline from the second day onwards. By the end of the opening week, the film has managed to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office, making it Balayya’s fifth consecutive film to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

On day 7, the Tollywood biggie scored an estimated 2.85 crores on its first Thursday, day 7, in India. Compared to day 6’s 3.3 crores, it faced a drop of 13.63%. Overall, the film has earned 76.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 90.56 crore gross. Overseas, it has turned out to be a disappointing affair, grossing just 11.5 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection is 102.06 crores gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 76.75 crores

India gross – 90.56 crores

Overseas gross – 11.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 102.06 crores

5th century for Nandamuri Balakrishna!

With 102.06 crore gross, Akhanda 2 has entered the 100 crore club, comfortably scoring a century globally. With this, it has become the fifth film of Nandamuri Balakrishna to enter the 100 crore club globally, and that too back-to-back. Before this, all his post-COVID releases, Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Daaku Maharaaj, have scored a century.

Despite entering the 100 crore club globally, Akhanda 2 has emerged as a massive disappointment considering the expectations and a huge budget of 200 crores.

More about the film

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the sequel to Akhanda also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film was theatrically released on December 12, 2025. It is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under the banner of 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

