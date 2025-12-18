Nandamuri Balakrishna is heading towards the biggest failure of his career with his latest release, Akhanda 2. Yes, it might sound shocking, but the veteran Tollywood star is set to face a major setback with a film that was supposed to create new records for him. After an underwhelming start, the magnum opus is making ordinary collections at the Indian box office on weekdays. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

The Akhanda sequel was expected to set the cash registers ringing, but things took a wild turn once the promotional assets were released. It managed to secure a decent to good start, but it fell short of expectations considering the sequel factor. What’s worse is that word of mouth among neutrals is not in favor, resulting in a disappointing run.

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

Speaking about the latest collection update, Akhanda 2 has earned 3.25 crores on its first Wednesday, day 6. Compared to day 5’s 4.25 crores, it suffered a drop of 23.52%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 73.85 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 87.14 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Premieres – 8 crores

Day 1 – 22.5 crores

Day 2 – 15.5 crores

Day 3 – 15.1 crores

Day 4 – 5.25 crores

Day 5 – 4.25 crores

Day 6 – 3.25 crores

Total – 73.85 crores

Turning out to be a major disappointment

Reportedly, Akhanda 2 was mounted on a budget of 200 crores. Against this budget, a net collection of 200 crores is required to enter the safe zone and avoid the failure tag. Going by the current trend and the grand release of Avatar: Fire And Ash tomorrow (December 19), the film is going to have a tough time at the Indian box office, and it might not even reach the 100 crore net mark.

As of now, the sequel has only recovered 36.92% or 37% of its budget, and it is likely to struggle to make even 50-55% recovery.

