Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar is here to stay for a long time as it continues with its winning momentum. This is one of the rare Bollywood movies that has the audience booking their tickets in urgency even on weekdays of the second week, indicating the hype on the ground level. Today, day 14, another historic score is on the cards as the advance booking is simply superb, with over 2 lakh tickets booked before the first show started. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Day 14 advance booking report of Dhurandhar

The latest Bollywood spy action thriller experienced a dip in pre-sales today, but overall, it remains a massive number. It has been learned that the film sold a whopping 2.32 lakh tickets through advance booking for the second Thursday. In terms of collection, it has grossed a solid 6.25 crores at the Indian box office through day 14 pre-sales.

For day 13, Dhurandhar had witnessed pre-sales worth 8.67 crore gross by selling 3.34 lakh tickets. If collections are compared, on the second Thursday, the film has dipped by 27.91%, but it isn’t a worrying situation, as the film will still pull off a mind-blowing collection.

Out of 2.32 lakh tickets sold, the national cinema chains contributed a sale of 1.11 lakh tickets. It includes the sale of 51K tickets from PVR, followed by 34K tickets from Inox. Cinepolis has sold 26K tickets in advance.

Historic collection on day 14 is on the cards

If we talk about the second Thursday, Pushpa 2 holds the record for the highest collection with 37.45 crore net, which is unbeatable. However, it isn’t a fair comparison since Pushpa 2 was released on a Thursday, and its second Thursday fell on day 8. If we talk about day 14, Baahubali 2 holds the record for the highest collection at the Indian box office, with a net collection of 23 crores. Among Hindi movies, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) holds the record for the highest collection on day 14 with 17 crore net.

Based on the trend in pre-sales and expected strong momentum through walk-ins, Dhurandhar is heading for a score of 24-25 crore net, thus fetching a historic number on day 14.

