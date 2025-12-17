Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse, and Upendra in key roles, has concluded its theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film turned out to be a big disappointment by making underwhelming earnings at the worldwide box office. It received an additional week due to Akhanda 2‘s postponement, but was unable to utilise it. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Telugu action comedy entertainer was released on November 27. It received mostly decent reviews from critics, who praised it for the performances of the lead cast. It was also praised for its music and overall execution. It had a favorable word of mouth on the ground but failed to reach a wider audience, resulting in much lower earnings than expected.

How much did Andhra King Taluka earn at the worldwide box office?

Andhra King Taluka started its journey on a decent note by earning 4.15 crores in India, but failed to maintain the momentum. Eventually, it concluded its domestic run at just 23.31 crore net, which equals 27.5 crore gross. Overseas, it did a business of just 5 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 32.5 crore gross.

Take a look at the box office collection breakdown:

India net – 23.31 crores

India gross – 27.5 crores

Overseas gross – 5 crores

Worldwide gross – 32.5 crores

Box office verdict of Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka was reportedly made on a budget of 56 crores. Against this cost, it needed a net collection of 56 crores in India to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Unfortunately, it managed to recover only 41.62% of its budget and suffered a deficit of 58.38%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 56 crores

India net collection – 23.31 crores

Deficit – 32.69 crores

Deficit% – 58.38%

Verdict – Flop

