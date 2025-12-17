Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, has failed to create the impact it was anticipated to have. Extremely high hopes were pinned on the latest sequel, but it has underperformed big time and is on track to become a big failure at the Indian box office. Amid this, it managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel and become Tollywood’s eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Akhanda sequel dropped further on its first Tuesday, day 5, earning an estimated 4.35 crores. Compared to day 4’s 5.25 crores, there’s a decline of 17.14%, which is again more than the typical 10% weekday drop. Overall, the film has earned 70.7 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 83.42 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Premieres – 8 crores

Day 1 – 22.5 crores

Day 2 – 15.5 crores

Day 3 – 15.1 crores

Day 4 – 5.25 crores

Day 5 – 4.35 crores

Total – 70.7 crores

Becomes Tollywood’s 8th highest-grosser of 2025

Released amid high expectations, Akhanda 2 is having a disappointing run. Still, in just 5 days, it has emerged as Tollywood’s eighth-highest-grossing film of the year. In the process, it surpassed Thandel (66.06 crores). Over the next three days, it is likely to surpass HIT: The Third Case (81 crores) and claim the seventh spot.

After crossing HIT: The Third Case, the film may struggle to generate significant earnings, as Avatar: Fire And Ash will impact its screen count this Friday (December 19).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025 in India (net collection):

OG – 194.05 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.9 crores Game Changer – 136.92 crores Mirai – 94.85 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 91.11 crores Kuberaa – 90.89 crores HIT: The Third Case – 81 crores Akhanda 2 – 70.7 crores (5 days) Thandel – 66.06 crores Kingdom – 51.98 crores

