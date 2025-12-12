X Users Review Akhanda 2
Akhanda 2 was released today, and fans rushed to early morning shows to catch the highly anticipated action drama. The sequel brings back Nandamuri Balakrishna in his magnanimous Aghora avatar. Soon after the show ended, viewers began posting their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). The responses are a mix of excitement, disappointment and enthusiasm.

Netizens Share Their Reactions On X

One user strongly criticized the film, calling it “utter crap.” The user said that the only good parts were the dialogues on India, motherhood, Sanatana Dharma, and the Lord Shiva cameo. This viewer felt that the makers would promote these clips heavily, but the film will not survive long in the theaters. He even predicted a lifetime box office collection of around 65-75 crore at the most.

Another user shared an opposing view, saying Akhanda 2 delivers big time. This user praised the fantastic first half, the outstanding second half and the powerful dialogues in the movie. The netizen wrote that the interval scene, the emotional moments between Shivudu and Amma, and the Shiva Thaandavam climax gave pure goosebumps. Her verdict is that the film is “A definite blockbuster.”

A moviegoer who watched the film with family said the theatre was full of energy. According to him, the interval block hit “peaks,” and the motherly sentimental scenes received nonstop applause from the audience.

Another netizen said the sequel gives “double the high,” praising the Sanatana Dharma dialogues in the second half and calling the Hanuman sequence a peak theatrical moment. The netizen added that the climax of Thaandavam makes Balayya look like an Indian superhero.

One more user offered a simple warning to viewers, “If you loved the first part, this is a festival. If you want logic, stay away.”

Another netizen posted a breakdown of the film’s flow. The user said that it starts with an Akhanda recap, followed by political dialogues and the Jajikaya song. They also praised Thaman’s BGM and said the pre-interval stretch hits “PEAKS.” The user added that the best way to enjoy the film is to set aside logic and celebrate Balayya’s mass appeal.

Check out the more reactions below:

Overall Verdict

Examining the early X reactions, Akhanda 2 has clearly struck a chord with action enthusiasts and devotees of Shiva. The interval block, Thaman’s background score and the devotional-action moments, especially the Shiva Thaandavam, received a lot of appreciation. At the same time, some users feel the film is loud, illogical and not up to the mark as a sequel.
Check out the movie’s trailer here:

