Akhanda 2 was released today, and fans rushed to early morning shows to catch the highly anticipated action drama. The sequel brings back Nandamuri Balakrishna in his magnanimous Aghora avatar. Soon after the show ended, viewers began posting their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). The responses are a mix of excitement, disappointment and enthusiasm.

Netizens Share Their Reactions On X

One user strongly criticized the film, calling it “utter crap.” The user said that the only good parts were the dialogues on India, motherhood, Sanatana Dharma, and the Lord Shiva cameo. This viewer felt that the makers would promote these clips heavily, but the film will not survive long in the theaters. He even predicted a lifetime box office collection of around 65-75 crore at the most.

This utter crap movie had good dialogues on India, mother, Sanatana Dharma, and the Lord Shiva cameo. They’ll push these video promos hard on TV and somehow drag it till this weekend… after that, the run will be done.

Golden opportunity wasted 🙏

Max: 65–75 cr#Akhanda2 — Storm Breaker (@StormBrekerr) December 12, 2025

Another user shared an opposing view, saying Akhanda 2 delivers big time. This user praised the fantastic first half, the outstanding second half and the powerful dialogues in the movie. The netizen wrote that the interval scene, the emotional moments between Shivudu and Amma, and the Shiva Thaandavam climax gave pure goosebumps. Her verdict is that the film is “A definite blockbuster.”

#Akhanda2 delivers big time! Fantastic 1st half.

Outstanding 2nd half.

Dialogues, writing & BGM on fire 🔥 Interval scene impact 👌

Shivudu–Amma emotional peaks 🙏🔥

Climax Shiva Thandavam = pure goosebumps A definite BLOCKBUSTER! 💥#Akhanda2 #Akhanda2Thandavam… pic.twitter.com/UGeF3QXT1s — Mouni🌸 (@MouniVRao) December 12, 2025

A moviegoer who watched the film with family said the theatre was full of energy. According to him, the interval block hit “peaks,” and the motherly sentimental scenes received nonstop applause from the audience.

Honestly speaking families queue kadatharu 🥁🥁🥁🥁 Peaks Peaks Peaks Interval by Boya 🙏🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 Inka aa mother sentiment scenes & dialogues ayithey non stop claps by family audince ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Kottesam 🎯#Akhanda2 #BlockbusterAkhanda2 https://t.co/bmXeYPj1x1 pic.twitter.com/3ina5dtpjH — Ranjith NBK “ᵀᴴᴬᴺᴰᴬⱽᴬᴹ”🦁🔱 (@ranjithNBK) December 12, 2025

Another netizen said the sequel gives “double the high,” praising the Sanatana Dharma dialogues in the second half and calling the Hanuman sequence a peak theatrical moment. The netizen added that the climax of Thaandavam makes Balayya look like an Indian superhero.

Double the high anthe 😭😭🔥🔥 Interval, 2nd half lo sanathana darmam dialogue depth mad stuff followed by hanuman sequence peak theaterical experience 😭 Climax lo thandavam. Indian super hero arrived #Akhanda2 https://t.co/J7abgrOOUR — NBK (@Iamnbkcult) December 12, 2025

One more user offered a simple warning to viewers, “If you loved the first part, this is a festival. If you want logic, stay away.”

If you loved the first part, this one is a festival. 💥🔥

A must-watch for every mass movie lover! 🙌 If you looking for logics stay away from It.#Akhanda2 #NBK #MassCinema #BlockbusterVibes #Akhanda2Thaandavam #Akhanda2Review — Reviewood.G1 (@jeevansagar90) December 12, 2025

Another netizen posted a breakdown of the film’s flow. The user said that it starts with an Akhanda recap, followed by political dialogues and the Jajikaya song. They also praised Thaman’s BGM and said the pre-interval stretch hits “PEAKS.” The user added that the best way to enjoy the film is to set aside logic and celebrate Balayya’s mass appeal.

#akhanda2

Movie starts with akhanda recap

Political dialogues🔥🔥💥

Jajikaya song 🔥💥

That pre interval to interval just

'PEAKS' ❤️‍🔥@MusicThaman em kottudu saami🤙💥

2nd half 🔥🔥

Fuck up logics and enjoy the

"God of masses Balayya babu thandavam in theatres❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Jai Balayya❤️‍🔥 — Karthik tarak (@Karthikeya89317) December 12, 2025

Check out the more reactions below:

#Akhanda2

Superb 1st Half

Excellent 2nd Half 💥💥 Dialougs & Wrating, BGM Intervel Scene kummesadu

2nd half Shivudu & Amma Scenes

Claimax Shiva Thandavam BLOCK BUSTER MOVIE 💥 pic.twitter.com/cJy6AZfoxC — DailySpark (@PantMania) December 12, 2025

#Akhanda2

Just completed watching 🤯🤯

Second half start to end loved it thoroughly enjoyed Especially shiva scene ( Om namah shivaya 🙏🏻 🙏🏻)

And Our God one and only God of masses Balayya Babu 🦁🦁 ( only he can pull This type of characters) Just Book your tickets & Enjoy pic.twitter.com/bSpUI1U90K — Sravani Chowdary (@sravani044) December 12, 2025

#Akhanda2Thaandavam #Akhanda2 #Akhanda2Review Movie antha Rudra Thaandavame jarigindhi.. 2nd half only sivudu okkade vachi darsanam ichi thandavam chesthune vunnadu asalu… 🙏🏻 Parameswarudu 🔱🚩🕉️ https://t.co/4W0GSrsgyS — Sharath@Unstoppable (@saikundurthy) December 12, 2025

Overall Verdict

Examining the early X reactions, Akhanda 2 has clearly struck a chord with action enthusiasts and devotees of Shiva. The interval block, Thaman’s background score and the devotional-action moments, especially the Shiva Thaandavam, received a lot of appreciation. At the same time, some users feel the film is loud, illogical and not up to the mark as a sequel.

Check out the movie’s trailer here:

