After getting delayed by a week, Akhanda 2 is all set for its theatrical release this Friday (December 12). Before the full-fledged release, the film will witness its premieres in the USA today (December 11). Usually, we see that the hype of a film is affected by last-minute postponements. However, in the case of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer, the scenario has been entirely different, as the response in pre-sales was significantly better this time than it was at the original release. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the post-pandemic era, the market of Balayya has increased significantly in the USA. In all of his previous releases, the initial response has been good, irrespective of word of mouth. Even this time, his star power, and of course, the sequel factor, have managed to attract strong footfall in the advance booking.

Akhanda 2 sells over 15K tickets in advance for the USA premieres

As per the final pre-sales update by Venky Box Office, Akhanda 2 has sold 15,517 tickets through 687 shows listed at 216 locations. With this, the film has surpassed the admissions of Balayya’s previous film, Daaku Maharaaj, which sold 14,818 tickets for premiere shows. However, in terms of the collection of premiere pre-sales, the Akhanda sequel fell short of Daaku Maharaaj.

For those who don’t know, Akhanda 2 has grossed $275,863 at the USA box office through premiere pre-sales, which is less than Daaku Maharaaj’s $354,797. This difference is due to the comparatively lower ticket prices this time.

With such a response in the advance booking stage, the film has a chance of hitting the $500K mark in the collection of North America premieres (USA and Canada). It is likely to fail in surpassing Daaku Maharaaj, which amassed $735K in premieres.

More about the film

Written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 also stars Samyuktha, Harshaali Malhotra, and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles. It is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment.

