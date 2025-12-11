What a terrific run Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is enjoying at the Indian box office. It has surpassed all odds, including the negative word of mouth that preceded its release, thanks to its good content. In only 6 days, it has axed the lifetime collection of Raid 2 and emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. That’s not it, as it has achieved more milestones. Scroll below for the latest update!

Scores 9th highest first Wednesday of all time in Bollywood

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is not only competing with Tere Ishk Mein, but it has joined the leagues of Bollywood biggies like Jawan and Chhaava. As per the official figures, Dhurandhar added 29.20 crores to its kitty on day 6. Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan co-starrer surpassed its opening day of 28.60 crores. It also recorded the 9th highest first Wednesday of all time in Bollywood. The spy action thriller surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar.

Take a look at the top 10 first Wednesdays of Bollywood at the box office:

Pathaan: 57 crores (opening day) War: 53.35 crores (opening day) Bharat: 42.30 crores (opening day) Sultan: 36.54 crores (opening day) Ek Tha Tiger: 32.92 crores (opening day) Chhaava: 32.40 crores (day 6) Gadar 2: 32.37 crores (day 6) Animal: 30.45 crores (day 6) Dhurandhar: 29.20 crores (day 6) Son Of Sardaar: 28.20 crores (day 2)

Now the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025

The total box office collection of Dhurandhar after 6 days conclude at 188.60 crores. Even before the completion of the first week, Ranveer Singh starrer has become the #7 Bollywood grosser of 2025. It surpassed the domestic lifetime of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which had concluded its run in India at 179.30 crores.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India below:

Day 1: 28.60 crores

Day 2: 33.10 crores

Day 3: 44.80 crores

Day 4: 24.30 crores

Day 5: 28.60 crores

Day 6: 29.20 crores

Total: 188.60 crores

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 213.84 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Dhurandhar – 188.60 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Thamma – 157.04 crores

Emerges as Ranveer Singh’s 3rd highest-grosser in India

The streak of success continues for Ranveer Singh. On Tuesday, his latest release had axed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to become his 4th highest-grosser. Now, Dhurandhar has crossed Bajirao Mastani and officially entered the top 3.

Below are Ranveer Singh’s 5 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office:

Padmaavat – 300.26 crores Simmba – 240.22 crores Dhurandhar – 188.60 crores (6 days) Bajirao Mastani – 184 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.3 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 188.60 crores

India gross: 222.54 crores

