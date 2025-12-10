With a current worldwide total of $65.9 million, Edgar Wright’s dystopian action thriller The Running Man has broken into the list of the top 50 highest-grossing releases of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo). Domestically, the Glen Powell-led adaptation has earned $36.7 million in North America, placing it 43rd among the year’s biggest titles. In the process, it has already outperformed several popular 2025 releases, including Materialists, The Long Walk, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Flight Risk in domestic earnings.

At the moment, it is trailing behind Jason Statham’s A Working Man ($37 million), Osgood Perkins’ comedy-horror The Monkey ($39.7 million), and the Japanese animated feature Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc ($43.4 million) in North America. Now comes the key question: How close is the 2025 adaptation to surpassing the lifetime domestic gross of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 film? Let’s take a look.

The Running Man (1987) vs. The Running Man (2025)

Here’s how the 2025 adaptation is performing at the box office, as per Box Office Mojo:

The Running Man – Box Office Summary

North America: $36.7 million

International: $29.2 million

Worldwide: $65.9 million

For comparison, the 1987 film earned $38.1 million domestically. This means the 2025 film still needs to collect around $1.4 million to surpass the first film’s North American total. However, with Edgar Wright’s version now close to completing four weeks in theaters, it remains uncertain whether it can bridge this gap. A strong weekend boost could still propel it past the 1987 adaptation, but the margin is tight, and the window is narrowing. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

The Running Man (2025) – Estimated Break-Even Point

The newest adaptation of The Running Man was produced on an estimated budget of $110 million. Using the 2.5x production multiplier rule for break-even estimates, the film would need to earn roughly $275 million worldwide to break even at the box office. Based on its current global total, Edgar Wright’s dystopian thriller is still about $209.1 million short of that benchmark, a gap that now appears unlikely to be closed at this stage of its ongoing theatrical run.

More About The Running Man (2025)

Directed by Edgar Wright, the sci-fi action thriller is set in a near-future and follows a man (Glen Powell) who is forced to participate in a deadly reality TV show called The Running Man. In this brutal game, survival itself becomes entertainment, as contestants must run for their lives while being hunted by professional killers for the amusement of a global audience.

The Running Man (2025) – Official Trailer

