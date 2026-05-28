The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Theo comforting Paulina after the Abe and Lexie debacle. On the other hand, Marlena hypnotized EJ to help him recover some of his memories. Gabi confided in Ari. Tate urged Holly to do the right thing. And lastly, Amy planned out her revenge.

The drama, the secrets, the clashes, the questions, the chances, the mess, and the fights are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 28, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 28, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Johnny and Chanel sharing a hopeful moment. The last few months have been crazy for the two of them. From adopting and Chanel getting pregnant soon after to Sophia trying to kill Johnny and Chanel’s health issues, the couple has been through enough.

Her biopsy results also showed a big issue, and that has worried Chanel. She does not want the treatments to affect her pregnancy or the baby in her belly. When she shares a hopeful moment with her husband, Johnny, what will it be about? On the other hand, Lexie demands answers from EJ.

She was revived to life by EJ’s attempts, and now that she is back from the dead, Lexie is looking for answers. While she is happy that she is alive, she wants to know how she was used when she was in the pod. Is EJ going to tell Lexie the truth, or will he simply share some intel to keep her sated?

Meanwhile, Abe admits the truth to Theo. What is he about to confess to his son? Is this regarding Lexie, or is this about Paulina? How will Theo respond to the same? And then lastly, Javi, on his way to meet his new boyfriend Gus, runs into Leo. How will this meeting between the exes fare?

Will there be more awkwardness? How will Leo and Javi react this time? Is there a chance of a potential reunion between the former lovers or not?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (May 27, 2026): Marlena Hypnotizes EJ, Theo Comforts Paulina While Tate Urges Holly To Do Right

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