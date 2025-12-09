The Running Man is moving through its final weeks in theaters with a story that feels oddly gripping in its own way. Last weekend, it slipped out of 1,200 theaters in the United States, a sharp drop that mirrors its falling presence across global screens. Even with this steep slide, the film has managed to secure a strange badge of honor as the second-highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation of the year.

The Running Man Box Office Performance

The numbers for The Running Man tell a worrying tale. The movie cost $110 million to make and has so far pulled in only $65.7 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Out of that total, $36.5 million came from the United States, and the remaining $29.2 million arrived from overseas. The movie opened with hope, but its run has moved downhill ever since. With the current pace and standard profit calculations, the film is marching toward an expected loss of around $200 million.

The Running Man Box Office Summary

North America – $36.5 million

International – $29.2 million

Worldwide- $65.7 million

Any talk of a comeback in domestic or international markets sits far away from reality, mainly because the box office is packed with heavy hitters. Zootopia 2, Wicked: For Good, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 are holding tight to theaters around the world, leaving little room for anything else. On top of that, Avatar: Fire & Ash is preparing to sweep in and take over screens once it arrives.

The Running Man Climbs To Second Place Among 2025 Stephen King Adaptations

Yet even with all that weight pushing against it, The Running Man has pulled off a small milestone. After overtaking The Long Walk in domestic numbers, it has now moved ahead on the worldwide chart too. It is now the second-highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation of the year, sitting behind The Monkey, which stands at $68.8 million, only a short distance ahead. Industry trackers believe The Running Man will finish the year above The Monkey, giving it one final title as the highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

