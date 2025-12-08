Predator: Badlands maintains strong legs at the box office amid strong competition. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Predator and Alien vs Predator franchises. The 2025 movie has also collected the biggest 5th weekend ever, featuring the Predator in North America. Globally, it is now tracking the $200 million milestone. Scroll below for more.

Predator: Badlands at the worldwide box office

The PG-13 sci-fi flick collected $1.9 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It has registered the biggest 5th weekend ever, featuring the Predator domestically. However, it has witnessed a harsh drop of 61.2% from last weekend and lost 670 theaters. After its fifth weekend, the film’s domestic collection stands at $88.3 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Predator: Badlands‘ overseas collection has reached $89.3 million after adding its 5th weekend gross. Combining the domestic total with the international cume of $89.3 million, its worldwide collection is $177.6 million. It is aiming for the $200 million mark next.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $88.3 million

International – $89.3 million

Worldwide – $177.6 million

Surpasses Alien vs Predator as the highest-grossing film ever featuring the Predator

Paul W. S. Anderson directed Alien vs Predator, which was released in 2004, and follows scientists caught in the crossfire of an ancient battle between Aliens and Predators as they attempt to escape a bygone pyramid. It was the highest-grossing film ever featuring the Predator, which collected $177.4 million in its global run. Badlands has beaten that $177.6 million.

Check out the worldwide collections of films featuring the Predator

Predator: Badlands – $177.6 million Alien vs Predator – $177.4 million The Predator – $160.5 million Alien vs Predator: Requiem – $130.3 million Predators – $127.2 million Predator – $98.2 million Predator 2 – $57.1 million

Elle Fanning starrer Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

