Wicked: For Good is feeling the heat at the box office amid Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s release this weekend. The musical fantasy has landed at #3 in the domestic box office ranking this weekend. It missed the $300 million milestone in its third three-day weekend. The film has also witnessed a sharp decline at the box office; scroll below for the deets.

For the record, in 2024, Wicked had already crossed the $300 million milestone by its third weekend. Its domestic collection was $322.1 million after the third weekend. The sequel is lagging behind Wicked by $26 million at the same point. It adapts the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, itself loosely inspired by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel—a reinterpretation of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (1900) and its iconic 1939 film adaptation.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection on its third three-day weekend in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Wicked: For Good collected $16.8 million on its third three-day weekend, marking a 72.9% decline from the last Thanksgiving-boosted weekend in North America. It is way below Wicked’s $36.4 million third weekend haul. The film has landed in the third spot in the domestic box office rankings.

3rd three-day weekend collection breakdown

Friday – $4.5 million

Saturday – $7.3 million

Sunday – $4.9 million

Total – $16.8 million

Misses the $300 million milestone by a whisker

After its third weekend, Wicked: For Good has hit $296.9 million at the box office in North America. It missed the $300 million milestone domestically by a whisker this weekend. The Wicked sequel is less than $5 million away from hitting the $300 million milestone. It is the 5th film of the year to cross this major milestone at the domestic box office. It is the 5th-highest-grossing film of the year domestically and is on track to surpass Jurassic World: Rebirth‘s $339.6 million domestic haul.

Worldwide collection update

Internationally, the film has grossed $143.15 million after twenty-one days. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of Wicked: For Good is $440.1 million. It is closing in on $450 million worldwide and is expected to cross the $500 million mark in the upcoming weeks. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $297.0 million

International – $143.1 million

Worldwide – $440.1 million

