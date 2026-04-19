Hollywood’s 2026 theatrical release slate is turning out to be one of the most exciting in years. From highly anticipated superhero titles like Avengers: Doomsday and Supergirl to ambitious new projects from veteran filmmakers like Disclosure Day and The Odyssey, as well as major sequels like Dune: Part Three, this year promises gripping storytelling and serious box-office firepower. Among these upcoming titles is veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott’s sci-fi film The Dog Stars.

The post-apocalyptic film stars Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin and is set to be released in U.S. theaters on August 28, 2026. Jacob Elordi, who has previously starred in The Kissing Booth teen rom-com film series and more recently in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, also featured alongside Margot Robbie in Emerald Fennell’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights, which released earlier this year.

Wuthering Heights’ impressive box office performance surprised several fans and industry observers, and it currently ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing title of the year so far, according to Box Office Mojo. It’s also Jacob Elordi’s top-grossing theatrical release to date. Can The Dog Stars surpass that record? Let’s take a look at how much the Ridley Scott-directed sci-fi film would need to earn to outgross the romantic drama at the global box office.

Let’s take a look at how Wuthering Heights performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $84 million

International: $157.3 million

Worldwide: $241.3 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Jacob Elordi’s upcoming film, The Dog Stars, would need to earn at least $241.3 million worldwide to outgross Wuthering Heights and become the Oscar-nominated actor’s top-grossing release at the global box office. However, that would depend on how strongly it debuts both domestically and internationally, and on positive word of mouth, followed by sustained holds at least through the first month of its release. The final verdict should be clear after its theatrical release this August.

What’s The Plot of The Dog Stars?

Based on Peter Heller’s 2012 novel, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly virus has wiped out most of humanity. It follows Hig (Jacob Elordi), a civilian pilot, and a tough ex-marine (Josh Brolin) as they struggle to survive against dangerous elements and protect themselves while searching for hope beyond isolation.

The Dog Stars – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Insidious Franchise Box Office: How Much Out Of The Further Needs To Earn To Push The Series Past $1B Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News