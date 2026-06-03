Toy Story 5 has a lot of potential, as the initial estimate for its opening weekend is already almost on par with that of Inside Out 2. It has a huge fan following, and this installment is releasing after about 7 years. The Toy Story movie might be a box-office success, but will it be big enough to beat Ne Zha 2’s worldwide haul and become the highest-grossing animated film of all time? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much did Ne Zha 2 earn at the worldwide box office?

Ne Zha 2 is a 2025 Chinese animated fantasy-adventure film written and directed by Jiaozi, based on the titular mythic figure of Chinese legend and Xu Zhonglin’s 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods, and the direct sequel to Ne Zha. It became the fastest film to cross $1 billion, doing so in just 11 days. It is also the only animated movie to cross the $2 billion worldwide milestone, and that sum came from a single market.

According to media reports, including Box Office Mojo, Ne Zha 2 collected $2.26 billion worldwide. It is the all-time fifth-highest-grossing film worldwide. Ne Zha 2 is also the highest-selling animated film by ticket sales, overtaking 2019’s The Lion King.

How much will Toy Story 5 have to earn to beat the worldwide haul of Toy Story 5?

Toy Story 5 has a huge target to aim for: surpassing the worldwide haul of Ne Zha 2. Toy Story 5 must gross $2.27 billion worldwide. The movie will have to meet near-perfect conditions to beat the world’s biggest animation ever. Although the Toy Story films experienced an upward trend with each film, Toy Story 4 collected $1.07 billion worldwide. It will need a massive 111.2% worldwide jump to beat Ne Zha 2’s global haul.

What is Toy Story 5 about?

The film’s synopsis reads, “After Woody left Bonnie to stay with Bo Peep and help abandoned toys find owners, Jessie becomes the leader of Bonnie’s room, with Buzz Lightyear as her second-in-command. However, a now-eight-year-old Bonnie has become enamored of her new favorite plaything, a frog-like tablet named Lilypad.” Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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