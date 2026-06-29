Jackass: Best And Last Box Office: Budget & Break Even Analysis ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Jackass: Best and Last, as expected, recorded the lowest numbers at the domestic box office in the franchise. However, it too has a modest budget, and thus we are here to reveal the break-even target this slapstick comedy must hit to succeed financially. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the final film in the slapstick comedy movie franchise created by Jeff Tremaine. There are six films in this series, including the latest. The movie has opened in the domestic top 5 despite being against many popular movies. It defied odds in its opening weekend. The critics gave it a solid 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience gave it 85%. Therefore, it has a shot of experiencing a joyful financial ride.

Jackass: Best and Last opening weekend

According to Box Office Mojo, Jackass: Best and Last landed in the projected range at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It collected $8.4 million on its three-day debut weekend at the North American box office. It is the lowest collection in franchise history. Previously, 2022’s Jackass Forever had the lowest debut, yet it collected $23.15 million, which is way more than this latest installment. Internationally, it collected just $1.9 million in its debut weekend, bringing the global gross to $10.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $8.4 million

International – $1.9 milion

Worldwide – $10.3 million

How much does it need to break even at the box office?

A film needs to hit break-even at the box office to succeed financially. The movie is reportedly the cheapest in the franchise; hence, things could be easier for it. According to reports, its production cost is an estimated $10 million. Therefore, applying the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, its break-even collection is $25 million.

Jackass: Best and Last has already raked in $10.3 million worldwide. It is now about $15 million short of breaking even worldwide. This might be an achievable number, but with so many studio giants in theaters, it could become a challenge. The film follows the Jackass crew as they perform their final series of dangerous stunts and pranks, marking the end of the franchise. Jackass: Best and Last was released on June 26.

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