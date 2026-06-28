Michael Japan Box Office: Inches Away From $25M Mark (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Michael might have slowed down at the North American box office, but it is still hot in Japan. The movie is on track to earn strong numbers at the Japan box office in its third weekend. The King of Pop’s biopic has become one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year at the box office in Japan. This strong hold at the box office in Japan and Russia could propel it past the $1 billion milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is inches away from surpassing Oppenheimer to set a new benchmark for biopics worldwide. It has been performing far better than Disney’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Jaafar Jackson-starrer music biopic remained among the most-watched Hollywood films worldwide for weeks. It was released late in Japan and Russia, which kept the film in the news. The music biopic’s strong run in Russia and Japan is also adding to its worldwide gross.

Michael emerges as the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year at the box office in Japan

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Michael collected another solid $1.7 million on its third Saturday at the box office in Japan. It remains #1 in Japan’s box office rankings. The music biopic dropped by 27.5% from last Saturday, and with that, the movie’s box office collection in Japan has hit $23.1 million.

It has also been reported that Michael has emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood movie in Japan. According to the industry tracker, it is expected to earn between $3.6 million and $4.6 million in its third three-day weekend in Japan. The movie will hit $25 million in Japan this weekend.

More about its box office performance

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael is less than $1 million away from the $370 million mark in North America. The worldwide total of the movie is $941.2 million. Domestically, the film seems to have slowed down at the box office with so many new releases. However, predictions still suggest that it could cross $1 billion worldwide. Michael was released on April 24 and is also available to rent or purchase on digital platforms.

Box office summary

Domestic – $369.3 million

International – $571.9 million

Worldwide – $941.2 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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