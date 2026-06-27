Disclosure Day Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat A Steven Spielberg-Helmed War Drama (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Disclosure Day is underperforming at the box office, struggling to break even. With more summer releases, the film is struggling to survive at the box office. However, it is on track to surpass a Steven Spielberg-helmed war drama with two Avengers stars. The Academy Award-winning movie, despite being a box-office success, is considered one of Spielberg’s least successful films. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Disclosure Day at the worldwide box office

The Emily Blunt starrer finishes its second week at the box office. It collected $1.4 million at the domestic box office on its second Thursday, experiencing another steep drop from last Wednesday. It declined by 54.2% from last Wednesday and will lose theaters this weekend as well. It is on par with Spielberg’s Ready Player One‘s $1.4 million. After its second week, the movie has reached $86.3 million in North American box office cume.

Based on reports, Disclosure Day is on track to earn between $110 million and $120 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, the international total stands at $87.8 million, per Box Office Mojo. Allied to the latest domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection is $174.1 million. It is pursuing the $200 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $86.3 million

International – $87.8 million

Worldwide – $174.1 million

Edges closer to beating War Horse worldwide

War Horse is a war drama that was released in 2011. It features an ensemble cast including Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch, who also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as other MCU projects. The 2011 Spielberg movie grossed $177.6 million worldwide at the box office during its run.

Emily Blunt’s Disclosure Day is less than $5 million away from surpassing one of Spielberg’s least successful films. Made on a budget of $66 million [via Box Office Mojo], the film was a box office success, but the same cannot be said for Disclosure Day, which had a production cost of $115 million.

More about the movie

Disclosure Day would need to earn between $287 million and $300 million worldwide to be a box-office success. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie follows a data privacy expert and meteorologist as they race to expose a decades-long government conspiracy. The movie was released on June 12.

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