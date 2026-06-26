The Odyssey Box Office: Can It Overtake Lupita Nyong’o’s Biggest Global Grosser, A Star Wars Phenomenon? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Odyssey is an ambitious film by Christopher Nolan, and Lupita Nyong’o plays a significant role. She is a very talented actress, yet her casting as Helen of Troy has drawn considerable online criticism. She has been part of some blockbuster movies, including a Star Wars movie with a massive global total. Can this Nolan-helmed movie have the potential to beat Star Wars and emerge as Lupita’s top-grossing movie worldwide amid the backlash? Keep scrolling for the number it must aim for to succeed.

People on social media argued that a Black actress should not portray the character of Helen of Troy, sparking a racist backlash online. According to reports, the Black Panther actress dismissed the reactions, saying she does not feel the need to defend her casting. She is an Oscar-winning actress, and her screen presence has always impressed viewers.

Which is the highest-grossing film in Lupita Nyong’o’s career?

According to Box Office Mojo’s numbers, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the Oscar winner’s biggest commercial success at the worldwide box office. The 2015 space-opera movie by J.J. Abrams grossed over $2.07 billion worldwide. For the unversed, Lupita Nyong’o plays Maz Kanata in The Force Awakens. Her portrayal as the knowledgeable old alien aiding the film’s heroes was widely lauded.

It is the 6th-highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Before Ne Zha 2, it was among the all-time top 5. Lupita Nyong’0 starrer Star Wars movie is the highest-grossing movie in her career and has remained so since 2015. Even Marvel’s Black Panther failed to overtake it.

Can The Odyssey beat it as the actress’s new top grosser worldwide?

For The Odyssey to become Lupita Nyong’o’s highest-grossing movie ever, it would have to earn more than $2.07 billion at the global box office. That is a massive target even for a Christopher Nolan movie. There are only a handful of movies in history that crossed the $2 billion mark. While Nolan’s The Odyssey has all the right ingredients of a global blockbuster, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be an extraordinary challenge.

The Star Wars film benefited from unprecedented nostalgia, among other factors. The Odyssey might become another billion-dollar success; crossing the $2 billion mark would require exceptional word-of-mouth repeat viewership and strong international performance.

More about the movie

The synopsis states, “The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home following the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and the nymph Calypso, while attempting to reunite with his wife, Penelope.” The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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