Michael has maintained steady momentum at the box office amid so many new releases. It is aiming to surpass the domestic haul of The Passion of the Christ and cross $1 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, the King of Pop’s biopic is edging closer to beating Robert Pattinson’s DC launch movie, The Batman, at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Michael earned at the box office in North America so far?

The Jaafar Jackson starrer biopic kept the theaters beaming with viewers during its peak running time. It is still holding strong at the North American box office. It collected $2.1 million in its 9th weekend at the box office in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. Despite losing 822 theaters in the home region, the film has dropped just 48.8% from last weekend. By the 9th weekend, the music biopic’s domestic total has reached $367.9 million cume. It is less than $3 million away from crossing the $370 million milestone.

On track to surpass The Batman’s domestic haul

The Batman by Matt Reeves is Robert Pattinson’s first DC film, his official DC launch. The Pattinson starrer was released in 2022 and was largely appreciated by the fans and audience. Despite the doubt, people liked Pattinson’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne. The Batman raked in $369.8 million at the North American box office in its lifetime.

Michael is now less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Batman. The Matt Reeves-directed movie is the all-time #67 highest-grossing film in North America. The music biopic is at #70 and is inches away from beating The Batman as the new #67 highest-grossing film ever at the North American box office.

More about the movie

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film received just 38% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, yet it is the second-highest-grossing movie of the year. Globally, it is set to surpass Oppenheimer‘s $975.8 million lifetime total as the biggest-ever biopic. The movie is tracking to cross $1 billion in July.

Box office summary

Domestic – $367.9 million

International – $591.7 million

Worldwide – $959.6 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Backrooms Worldwide Box Office: Creates History As A24’s First Film To Enter The $300M Club, Cracking The All-Time Top 25 Horror Chart

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News