Minions & Monsters is set to be released in a few days. This weekend, Toy Story 5 hit the screens, and it stunned everyone with its massive debut opening weekend. It is the biggest opening weekend of the year, not just for animations but overall. Therefore, the Illumination animation has already found its aim. But what are projections saying? Will it surpass Pixar’s animation as the biggest debut of the year to date, or fall short? Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the third film in the Minions franchise. Both movies were commercial hits, and there are strong expectations for the third film as well. Directed by Pierre Coffin, it is releasing over the 4th of July extended weekend. Therefore, it will benefit at the box office in North America.

How much is Minions & Monsters expected to earn in its opening weekend at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Pro’s report, Minions & Monsters is tracking to open with solid numbers at the North American box office, but it will not be the franchise’s best. Early estimates suggest the film might earn between $75 million and $85 million in its three-day weekend. Over the extended five-day debut, it will rake in around $95 million to $115 million in its opening weekend in North America. It will be the only Minions movie to open below $100 million in its three-day debut.

Can it surpass Toy Story 5’s three-day debut weekend in North America?

Toy Story 5 landed in theaters on Friday. Over the three-day debut weekend in North America, the film collected a massive $160 million, the biggest debut of the year to date, beating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The Illumination creation will not even cross the $100 million mark in its three-day debut; hence, there is no chance yet for it to beat Toy Story 5’s explosive debut. Even if the Minions movie lands at the upper end of the 5-day projection, it will not beat Toy Story 5’s three-day debut.

More about the movie

Minions & Monsters will feel the impact of Toy Story 5 on its box office in its opening weekend. If it is well-received by word of mouth, the movie could outshine the Pixar release at the box office, both domestically and worldwide.

Pierre Coffin’s upcoming animated film takes place 40 years before the events of the first Minions movie. It follows the Minions as they aim to find monsters to cast in their monster movie in Old Hollywood. It features voices of Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr, and Trey Parker. The Illumination creation will be released in the theaters on July 1.

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