Minions & Monsters is one of the biggest releases in the upcoming month. There are still a few weeks left before the animation hits the big screens; the early estimate for its opening weekend projection looks quite strong, but not enough to become the franchise’s best. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the third film in the Minions franchise, a spin-off of the Despicable Me franchise. One of the Minions movies is the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise and recorded the biggest opening weekend domestically. The animated movie is directed by Pierre Coffin, who also stars as the Minions. Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr, and Trey Parker are also part of the movie’s voice cast.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its 5-day opening weekend at the North American box office?

Based on Deadline’s early estimates, Minions & Monsters is expected to open below the $100 million mark over its five-day-long opening weekend at the North American box office. It is tracking to earn around $95 million over a five-day opening over the July 1 holiday corridor. It would be one of the biggest opening weekends of the year, but among the franchise movies, it is not the best to date.

How does it stack up against the other Minions movies?

While the projected debut is impressive by any measure, it isn’t expected to rewrite franchise history. Minions collected $115.7 million over its three-day debut domestically. Meanwhile, the sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, collected $107 million over its three-day debut and $123.1 million over its four-day extended debut weekend. This shows that the movie is on track to have the lowest opening weekend in North America, as it is projected to earn $95 million over its five-day debut.

Even without the record-breaking start, the movie is set to become one of the season’s major family attractions. If word-of-mouth clicks with audiences, the film could enjoy a lengthy theatrical run and emerge as one of the year’s top-grossing animated releases. The opening weekend projection could also change.

What is Minions & Monsters about?

The movie takes place around 40 years before the events of Minions, and the Minions aim to make a monster movie of their own in Old Hollywood. It is set in the 1920s. Minions & Monsters will be released on July 1.

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