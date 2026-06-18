After a four-year gap, legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is back with his latest theatrical release – the sci-fi film Disclosure Day, which hit the big screen on June 12, 2026. It currently holds an impressive critics’ score of 81% and a relatively lower 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the domestic box office, after earning $44.5 million in its opening weekend across 3,824 North American locations, the Emily Blunt-starrer added a solid $5.8 million on Tuesday, Discount Day (June 16). In doing so, it has posted a strong 38% growth compared to Monday’s collections (June 15).

Crosses $50 Million Domestic Milestone & Beats Ready Player One’s Tuesday Collections

In doing so, Disclosure Day has outperformed Steven Spielberg’s 2018 sci-fi hit Ready Player One ($5.4 million) but is slightly lower than Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar ($6.9 million) and Alfonso Cuaron’s Gravity ($6.6 million) in terms of Tuesday domestic collections, as per box office analyst Luiz Fernando. The Discount Day boost has taken the film’s cumulative domestic total past the $50 million milestone. With a current $54.5 million domestic haul, the film ranks among the top ten highest-grossing releases of 2026 in North America, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Disclosure Day – Box Office Summary

North America: $54.5 million

International: $49.5 million

Worldwide: $104 million

What Disclosure Day Needs To Surpass Ready Player One?

Before Disclosure Day, Ready Player One was the most recent sci-fi film directed by Steven Spielberg. That film grossed $137.7 million at the domestic box office.

So, to surpass the 2018 film’s North American total, Disclosure Day still needs to add another $83.2 million domestically. Provided it maintains its current pace and benefits from strong word-of-mouth over the next 4-5 weeks, it has a realistic chance of achieving that milestone. That said, the film’s final box office outcome will become clearer as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

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