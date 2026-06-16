Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg, has recorded his second-largest opening weekend outside the Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones franchises. It has opened with strong numbers this weekend, recovering a vast portion of its hefty budget. The film is poised for an exciting run at the box office, but how much was its production cost, and how much more does it need to recover its budget worldwide? Keep scrolling for these numbers.

Disclosure Day’s opening weekend at the worldwide box office

The industry was cautious about this sci-fi flick, predicting it would earn around $30 million to $35 million in its domestic opening weekend. But it crushed their projections, collecting a solid $44.5 million on its debut weekend at the North American box office. It surpassed Ready Player One’s debut gross of $41.8 million as Spielberg’s 2nf biggest opening out of the Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones franchises.

Disclosure Day also collected strong numbers at the overseas box office. According to Box Office Mojo, it raked in $49.5 million in its opening weekend at the international box office. Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide collection is $93.9 milion in its opening weekend. It missed the $100 million mark in its debut weekend, but it might have reached it on Monday; the numbers have yet to be revealed.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $44.5 million

International – $49.5 million

Worldwide – $94 million

Recovers more than $81% of its hefty budget in its opening alone

According to media reports, the Steven Spielberg movie was made for $115 million. It is thus a costly film and must perform well to succeed financially. It will soon cross one of its biggest hurdles by recovering 100% of its making cost. In its opening alone, Disclosure Day has accounted for 81.65% of its production costs. The film needs less than $25 million to recover its $115 million production budget.

According to industry standards, it needs to earn 2.5x its production cost to break even at the worldwide box office. Based on that rule, the Emily Blunt starrer movie would have to earn around $287.5 million worldwide to break even. It is expected to achieve that mark in its theatrical run. The film will face steep competition in the coming weeks, with Toy Story 5 and Supergirl hitting theaters this month. Disclosure Day was released on June 12.

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