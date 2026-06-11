Disclosure Day Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell.

Director: Steven Spielberg

What’s Good: Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor have great chemistry

What’s Bad: There is a lack of impressive visuals after the opening sequence, and for Spielberg, that is a big disappointment.

Loo Break: The second act drags as the movie keeps promising a big reveal; you can go outside and take a breather and come back, and the movie will be doing the same.

Watch or Not?: Watch if you’re a big Steven Spielberg fan or if you love the alien subject.

Language: English (with subtitles)

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 146 Minutes

User Rating:

Steven Spielberg is one of the great masters of modern cinema; his works have influenced countless filmmakers and have entertained even more audiences around the world. His importance to cinema cannot be overstated, and yet, it is my personal opinion that his entire career during the 21st century has been quite disappointing in comparison to what came before, and sadly, Disclosure Day doesn’t break the streak of Spielberg doing films with tons of potential that don’t really hit the nail in the end.

Disclosure Day Movie Review: Script Analysis

Disclosure Day is a movie about first contact, about what it would mean for today’s society if aliens were real, and how it would change us as humans living on this Earth, and for that, it is quite interesting, but the script written by David Koepp feels ancient, as if it was a take on aliens from the 20th century and not something that was written recently taking into account how society has evolved in the past two decades, and how we have been dealing with a ton of crazy developments.

In a sense, Disclosure Day believes that finding out that there is life in other parts of the universe would change humanity completely from a social and even religious point of view, and while that can be true, it doesn’t take into account that today’s society might not be as impressed or as shocked in front of that news as our attention has been completely divided between our own issues, our day-to-day survival, and the introduction of social media and such.

This results in a script that feels dated, and because of it, many of the developments feel like they were from many decades ago, or not at all, as the story ends up doing something that I truly dislike: it keeps stretching out its promised revelation until the very end of the film, and this is a long movie, and finally, when the revelation comes, it feels like a nothingburger.

In terms of character writing, Koepp is not doing very well either; the themes are interesting, and there are some twists and turns that will keep audiences connected to what is happening on screen, but the characters feel like walking ideas and not real people, or at least the illusion of real people. A story can work with these types of character, but they will definitely have a hard time creating any sort of emotional connection with most audience members.

Disclosure Day Movie Review: Star Performance

Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor are the main protagonists of the film, and they are truly wonderful performers; they elevate the material to a new level, and while they cannot save the movie from its biggest flaws, they do make it entertaining to watch. However, there is definitely something missing from both of them, but I suspect it has something to do more with the script and direction of their acting.

The rest of the cast is fine, none of them have the chance to become something truly remarkable. The script just doesn’t allow it, but Doming and Russell are always a welcome presence, and Eve Hewson’s character is weird enough that she comes out as a highlight among all the secondary characters.

Disclosure Day Movie Review: Direction, Music

Steven Spielberg has a lot of style, he knows how to make movies. He has basically been doing it his entire life, and so, to say otherwise would be a lie, but I cannot take this feeling off of me, and I know many share my sentiment when I say that the second half of his career just doesn’t have that magic from the 1980s and 1990s; it just doesn’t, and Disclosure Day cements that idea in my mind, because if aliens cannot bring the Spielberg magic back, then nothing can.

The film feels very lackluster in terms of visuals; there are a lot of visual effect shots, but none of them will blow you away, and the action that is there feels very tame, and it reminds me of another Emily Blunt film, The Adjustment Bureau from 2011, another film with big ideas that just gets dismantled in the process, and only a weak framework remains; it isn’t bad, but this is not Spielberg at his best.

Disclosure Day Movie Review: The Last Word

Disclosure Day keeps Spielberg working at the level he has done for the second half of his career, where he makes entertaining movies that just lack a sense of true wonder and focus on themes and ideas that, while interesting, become too cliché to create any sort of interest beyond the introduction of those ideas in the first place. While visually, the film is very well-made, it also feels a bit austere and boring at times, but the overall package is entertaining, if anything.

Disclosure Day Trailer

Disclosure Day releases on 12th June, 2026.

Share with us your experience of watching Disclosure Day.

Must Read: Masters Of The Universe Movie Review: The Classic ’80s Cartoon Makes A Tolerable Return To The Big Screen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News