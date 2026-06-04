It’s been four years since we watched a new Steven Spielberg-directed movie on the big screen. The last film he directed was the critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama, The Fabelmans, which was released in 2022 and earned $45.6 million worldwide. The veteran filmmaker is now geared up for his next directorial effort, Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt in the lead role, and it is all set to hit the big screen on June 12, 2026.

This is not the first time the Oscar-winning auteur has directed a sci-fi film. His earlier encounters with the difficult-to-execute genre were with films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Jurassic Park (1993), Minority Report (2002), War of the Worlds (2005), and Ready Player One (2018). Since these films performed well at the box office, all eyes are now on how many of these hits

Disclosure Day can outgross at the global box office.

On that note, let’s take a look at how much Disclosure Day must earn worldwide to crack Steven Spielberg’s top three most profitable sci-fi films.

Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Films – Worldwide Earnings, Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

Here is a list of the top 3 most profitable sci-fi films directed by Steven Spielberg, their worldwide totals (per Box Office Mojo data), along with their budgets, estimated theatrical break-even points (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule), and theatrical profits.

1. Jurassic Park (1993)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.103 billion

Budget: $63 million

Break-Even: $157.5 million

Theatrical Profit: $945.5 million

2. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Worldwide Earnings: $797.3 million

Budget: $10.5 million

Break-Even: $26.3 million

Theatrical Profit: $771 million

3. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Worldwide Earnings: $618.6 million

Budget: $73 million

Break-Even: $182.5 million

Theatrical Profit: $436.1 million

What These Numbers Indicate for Disclosure Day

Since Disclosure Day is reportedly made on a $115 million budget, it would need to earn an estimated $287.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. After reaching this benchmark, it would begin to earn a theatrical profit.

Based on the above figures and calculations, Disclosure Day would need to earn more than $723.6 million worldwide to beat The Lost World’s $436.1 million profit and rank among Steven Spielberg’s top three most profitable sci-fi films ever.

According to a recent projection by Box Office Pro, the film is tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million in its opening weekend in North America. If it lives up to these projections, receives positive word-of-mouth among moviegoers, and gets strong support from international markets, it can comfortably surpass the estimated $287.5 million break-even point. However, reaching the $723.6 million figure is a challenging target to achieve. That said, the final verdict will become clear only after its theatrical release.

What’s Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Minions & Monsters Budget & Break-Even: What It Needs To Earn Worldwide To Become Profitable At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News