The sixth installment of the Scary Movie franchise hit the big screen on June 5, 2026, and is on the verge of completing two weeks in theaters. Although it currently holds a 23% critics’ score, its audience score is much better at 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite receiving mixed feedback from critics, Scary Movie 6 has found its target audience, is performing well at the box office, and has grossed $174.5 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Before the arrival of the sixth entry, the combined worldwide gross of the first five films was roughly $896.6 million. With the sixth film’s current $174.5 million global haul, the franchise’s combined gross has now crossed the $1 billion worldwide mark.

Scary Movie 6 – Box Office Summary

North America: $85.9 million

International: $88.6 million

Worldwide: $174.5 million

Nears $100 Million Theatrical Profit

Since Scary Movie 6 reportedly carries a budget of $30 million, it needed to earn $75 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. This suggests that with a current $174.5 million global haul, it has generated an estimated theatrical profit of $99.5 million. As of now, it’s just $0.5 million away from reaching the $100 million theatrical profit mark.

Is Scary Movie 6 The Franchise’s Most Profitable Film?

Let’s see how the first five films performed at the box office (per Box Office Mojo data), along with their estimated budgets and break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

Scary Movie (2000)

Worldwide Total: $278 million

Budget: $19 million

Break-Even: $47.5 million

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Worldwide Total: $141.2 million

Budget: $45 million

Break-Even: $112.5 million

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Worldwide Total: $220.7 million

Budget: $48 million

Break-Even: $120 million

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Worldwide Total: $178.3 million

Budget: $45 million

Break-Even: $112.5 million

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Worldwide Total: $78.4 million

Budget: $20 million

Break-Even: $50 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Scary Movie (2000): $230.5 million

Scary Movie 3 (2003): $100.7 million

Scary Movie 4 (2006): $65.8 million

Scary Movie 2 (2001): $28.7 million

Scary Movie 5 (2013): $28.4 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Scary Movie 6

The figures and calculations above suggest that the most profitable film in the franchise so far is the original, which generated an estimated $230.5 million in theatrical profit. This implies Scary Movie 6 still needs to earn around $131 million more to become the most profitable film of the franchise. Given its current pace and stage in its theatrical run, surpassing that figure appears to be a challenging target at this point. That said, the final box office outcome will become clearer in the coming weeks.

Scary Movie 6 – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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